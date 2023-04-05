SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three Jackrabbits were named to the Summit League basketball All-Academic teams, which was announced on Wednesday.

South Dakota State men’s basketball’s Matt Dentlinger was voted to The Summit League’s All-Academic Team for the fourth straight season, the conference announced Wednesday.



The Arcadia, Iowa, native is wrapping up his graduate degree in electrical engineering while holding a 4.0 GPA in the process. He previously compiled a 3.99 GPA as an undergraduate in mechanical engineering. This spring, Dentlinger has already been honored as a First Team Academic All-American, his third Academic All-America accolades in his career. He also was an All-Summit League Second Team performer during the 2022-23 season.



To be eligible for the Academic All-League team, a student-athlete must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.30, completed at least one full academic year at the current institution and participated in 50 percent of their team’s competitions. The team is made up of the five student-athletes receiving the most votes with all ties standing, with voting done by the institutions’ faculty athletics representatives and sports information directors.



2022-23 Summit League Men’s Basketball Academic All-League Team

Name School GPA Major Max Abmas*** Oral Roberts 3.80 Mathematics/Pre-Med Parker Bjorklund St. Thomas 3.75 Digital Experience Matt Dentlinger **** South Dakota State 4.0 Electrical Engineering Tasos Kamateros South Dakota 3.71 Business Administration Touko Tainamo Denver 3.95 Mathematics and Philosophy

*Career Academic All-League honors

South Dakota State’s Myah Selland and Haleigh Timmer were named to the five-player Summit League Women’s Basketball Academic All-League Team Wednesday.

Selland, a redshirt senior, holds a 3.98 undergraduate GPA. She already holds a degree in exercise science and is pursuing a second degree in community and public health. Selland is a three-time Academic All-American. The 2023 Summit League Player of the Year led the Jackrabbits in scoring (16.1 PPG), rebounding (6.4 RPG) and steals (1.5) in her senior campaign. This is her third Academic All-League selection.

Timmer, a sophomore, carries a 4.0 GPA in mathematics. She was SDSU’s second-leading scorer this year with 12.1 points per contest to go with a 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists, on average. Timmer earned a spot on the Summit League Second Team and was named the MVP of the Summit League Tournament. This is her first Academic All-League honor.

To be eligible for the Academic All-League team, a student-athlete must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.30 (on a 4.0 scale), completed at least one full academic year at the current institution and participated in 50 percent of his team’s competitions.



Nominations are brought forth by sports information directors from the league’s ten institutions and voting is conducted by both the SIDs and facility athletic representatives (FARs).

Name School GPA Major Kacie Borowicz** North Dakota 3.94 Graphic Design Grace Larkins South Dakota 3.83 Business and Marketing Claire Orth North Dakota 4.0 Biology Myah Selland *** South Dakota State 3.98 Exercise Science/Community and Public Health Haleigh Timmer South Dakota State 4.0 Mathematics

*Career Academic All-League honors