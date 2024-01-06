SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Augustana) -– The Augustana women’s basketball team never trailed and doubled up Minnesota Crookston in the first and fourth quarters while claiming a 67-46 victory Saturday in the Elmen Center. The Vikings held the Golden Eagles to just 25.4 percent shooting from the field on 15-of-59 shot attempts.



Along with the defensive effort, Augustana totaled 19 offensive rebounds to account for 25 second-chance points in the game, essentially serving as the difference in the contest.



The Vikings (3-10, 2-7 NSIC) opened the game with a pair of jumpers from Jennifer Aadland and never looked back while leading 17-8 after the opening quarter. The quarter ended with Payton Hardy tipping in a basket at the buzzer.



Although Augustana didn’t double-up the scoring from Minnesota Crookston (8-6, 5-3 NSIC), the Vikings did outscore the visitors 14-9 to enter intermission with the 31-17 advantage.



The Golden Eagles chipped away at AU’s lead in the third quarter, getting within seven points with 1:02 on the clock. A jumper from Aadland with five seconds remaining turned the tide entering the fourth quarter which was all Augustana.



Michaela Jewett sank a 3-point basket to open the final quarter as part of a 9-0 run for Augustana combined with a free throw and 3-point basket from CJ Adamson as the lead burst to 16 points at 50-34.



With 6:37 remaining, Jewett sank another trey for a 19-point Vikings’ lead to really seal the victory as Augustana held true to the conclusion of the game with the final score settling at 67-46.



The staunch defensive effort was a season-best performance by AU by holding UMC to just 46 points on the 25.4 percent shooting.



Aadland and Jewett each totaled 16 points in the contest while Aby Phipps had a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds. Adamson dished a career-best five assists.



Augustana travels to UMary on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff with a 6 p.m. game on Saturday at Northern State. After the conclusion of a four-game road trip, Augustana makes its return to Sioux Falls with a game on Thursday, Jan. 25 against Minot State.