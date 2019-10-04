Three-headed rushing attack leads SDSU offense

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU football team is 3-1 overall, and has leaned on its rushing attack all season, with Mikey Daniel, Pierre Strong Junior, and C.J. Wilson forming one of the most formidable backfield trios in the country.

Three different running backs, three different skill sets.

There’s the bruising senior back Mikey Daniel.

“Big power back. You know that’s what everyone sees him as, but he got good cuts, and good vision, and all that,” Sophomore C.J. Wilson said.

“People, they be afraid to tackle him some times. They want to go straight for his legs, that’s when he got that hurdle in his package,” Sophomore Pierre Strong Jr. said.

The big play waiting to happen Pierre Strong Junior.

“When he gets to that hole, he’s a one-cut burst, you’re not going to catch him. I love watching that. Every time I see him hit that hole, I’m like he’s gone. No one’s catching him,” Senior Mikey Daniel said.

And the flashy C.J. Wilson.

“That man fast. He’s probably the fastest player on the team,” Strong said.

“His ability to stop and cut on a dime is just kind of ridiculous. He runs so low that he’s able to really make people look kind of silly out there,” Daniel said.

The three have combined to lead a rushing attack that ranks in the top 20 nationally in total yards, touchdowns, yards per game and per rush. It’s been a true work-by-committee approach too, with no player receiving more than 31 percent of the workload.

“I’ll line up at fullback. I’ll go make a block for either of the other two and vice versa. You know, it’s all love. When once of us scores, the other people are the first one to dab them up, and show them love. That’s how it has to be. There’s no selfish behavior out of any of us,” Daniel said.

It’s that buy-in between all three that’s made this Jacks three-headed monster, a tough run to stop.

“We all three different backs. It’s hard to bring us down. Once one of goes out, we got another threat coming in. It’s kind of hard to tame that,” Strong Jr. said.