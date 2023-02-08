DALLAS (AP) – Captain Jamie Benn broke a scoreless tie 23 seconds into the second period of his 1,001st career game, and the Dallas Stars beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1.

Benn’s 20th goal on a perfect feed from 19-year-old rookie Wyatt Johnston started a three-goal second for the Western Conference-leading Stars.

Radek Faksa’s one-timer on a precision 2-on-1 pass from Tyler Seguin came five minutes later, and Jani Hakanpaa tipped in a shot from Roope Hintz.

Joel Eriksson Ek scored on a power play to get Minnesota within 3-1 late in the second period.

The Wild had Ryan Hartman’s goal just 30 seconds later called off for goalie interference against Jordan Greenway.