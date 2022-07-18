BRANDON, S.D. (INSIDE LINE PROMOTIONS) — Mark Dobmeier, Eric Moser and Dusty Ballenger emerged victorious on Sunday at Huset’s Speedway during Hall of Fame Night presented by Seal Pros.

Dobmeier picked up his first Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig triumph of the season and his 69th career at Huset’s Speedway after leading the final 11 laps. He is the sixth different division winner in seven A Mains this season.

“It feels like it’s been way too long since I’ve been up here,” he said. “We finally got this thing ripping. I love it.”

Dobmeier ran second throughout the first half of the race before he capitalized on misfortune for Kaleb Johnson, who led the first 14 laps. Johnson got upside down after touching wheels with a driver he was putting a lap down in turn four. That brought out the second red flag and third caution of the race. Dobmeier inherited the lead and pulled away to win by 1.189 seconds.

“I could stay with him in that open traffic, but he was blistering fast when he was on his own,” Dobmeier said of Johnson. “I knew when we got to lapped cars that it was going to shake up and that was going to make or break the race. That’s where I tried to be a little more patient and tried to pick and choose.”

Austin McCarl executed a last-lap pass for a runner-up result.

“I was a little free early, but once I got the wing back I was pretty good,” he said. “I just had to figure out the race track and where I could attack and where I couldn’t. (Turns) three and four was really tricky.”

Riley Goodno rounded out the podium.

“We have this No. 22 car really rolling,” he said. “My car was just too good at the beginning on the bottom. As the race went on the cushion got rougher and I was getting way too tight on the top. It was hard to keep a consistent rhythm going.”

Matt Juhl placed fourth and Jack Dover rounded out the top five.

Dover set quick time during qualifying before Jake Neuman, Josh Schneiderman and Dobmeier picked up heat race victories.

Moser edged new points leader Zach Olivier by 0.300 seconds to win the 18-lap Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks main event.

Aaron Foote held the point for the first six laps before Moser drove around him on Lap 7. Olivier, who started 11th, advanced into second shortly after and chased Moser for the final dozen laps. The duo was separated by only a couple of car lengths and Olivier nearly pulled side by side with Moser, who was able to maintain the lead.

“I saw him there on the bottom,” Moser said. “For some reason we started smoking and started losing power. I knew I just had to protect the bottom and just try to hold on. Luckily we did.”

Dam Jensen rallied from 13th to third as Dustin Gulbrandson placed fourth and Tim Dann fifth.

Dann, Foote and Ron Howe were the heat race winners.

Ballenger led the second half of the 20-lap Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series to become the sixth different winner in seven races this season.

Ballenger quickly charged from his 10th starting position into the runner-up spot before passing Logan Kafka, who led the first 10 laps, at the midpoint of the feature. A lap later the second-and-final caution of the race occurred as seventh-running Brandon Bosma crashed in turn two.

Lee Goos Jr. jumped to second on the restart and stayed within striking distance of Ballenger for the remainder of the race, but Ballenger made the right moves on the track to win by 0.700 seconds.

“I had a little chip on my shoulder from last week,” he said. “It was nobody’s fault but my own. I’m proud of the race track for sticking to the rules.

“My car was so good. Once I got out into the lead I was actually watching the TV every time I went by. I was getting a little loose over here in turn four. I thought I better try the bottom the last couple of laps. We’re just happy. We’re going to drink some cold water and a lot of cold beer later.”

Goos Jr. finished second with Jacob Hughes hustling from 12th to third. Kafka ended fourth and Koby Werkmeister was fifth.

The heat races were won by Andrew Sullivan, Jared Jansen, Tim Rustad and Werkmeister. Cole Vanderheiden was the B Main winner.

Huset’s Speedway hosts a pair of races this week with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the Tri-State Late Models invading on Tuesday. Next Sunday is Nordstrom’s Automotive Night featuring Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig, the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks.