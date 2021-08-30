Three claim feature wins at Huset’s Sunday night

BRANDON, S.D. (INSIDE LINE PROMOTIONS) — Jack Dover, Cory Yeigh and John Lambertz were triumphant on Sunday evening during Ace Ready Mix and Myrl and Roy’s Paving Night at Huset’s Speedway.

Yeigh also became the first track champion of the season as his division-best five feature triumphs guided him to the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks title.

The final feature of the night showcased a first-time winner as Dover led the distance of the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig A Main, which had two attempts at a green-white-checkered finish.

“I just knew I had to keep my composure,” he said. “I know the history of this track and there’s a lot of famous guys who’ve raced here and won here. My biggest thing is I’d never won a 410 race anywhere.”

Although Dover led every lap, traffic with 10 laps to go set up several wild moments when Mark Dobmeier and Justin Henderson had opportunities to pounce. At one point Henderson edged ahead of Dover in turn two, but Dover found the rubber exiting the corner and that propelled him back into the top spot. He then saw the yellow flag after receiving the white flag twice, but Dover restarted strong and held on for the big win.

Dobmeier finished second with Henderson placing third, Brendan Mullen fourth and Dusty Zomer fifth.

Carson McCarl set quick time during qualifying before Mullen, Dobmeier and Jack Croaker scored heat race wins.

Jayke Glanzer led the first five laps of the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks before Yeigh, who went to a backup car earlier in the night, took over the top spot on Lap 6. The route was on from that point as he pushed his advantage to 6.582 seconds by the time the checkered flag was waved. It capped his first career title at the track in style.

“It’s pretty cool,” he said. “Coming here as a kid I never thought this would happen, but here we are. I’ll take wins any day, but this is pretty cool, too.”

Zach Olivier rallied from 10th to a runner-up result with Dan Jensen third, Glanzer fourth and Ron Howe fifth.

Yeigh and Howe were the heat race winners.

Lambertz capitalized on a late-race restart to take the lead on Lap 14 en route to his second Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series win of the season and sixth career at Huset’s Speedway.

“Jesse Lindberg showed me the way so thank him for that,” he said of knowing to move to a higher groove on the restart. “I gave her a shot and the car worked really good so I stayed up there. My hats off to (the track crew) for even getting to race tonight. They did a great job.”

Brandon Bosma made a rally in the closing laps to earn the runner-up spot and close within 0.970 seconds of Lambertz. Taylor Ryan, who led the first 13 laps of the 20-lap feature, finished third. Ryan Bickett ended fourth and Nick Barger was fifth.

Lambertz, Micah Slendy and points leader Dusty Ballenger each won a heat race.

Huset’s Speedway hosts a two-day show next Sunday and Monday for the C&B Power Series Nationals featuring the Midwest Power Series and Midwest Sprint Touring Series as well as the Upper Midwest Sprint Car Series Non-Wing Sprints.