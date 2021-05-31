Three claim feature wins at Huset’s Speedway Sunday night

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — After hosting just a single night of races for the first three weeks of the season, Huset’s Speedway is hosting back-to-back nights of racing this Memorial Day Weekend.

Sunday night, Huset’s Speedway hosted three feature races with Late Model Street Stocks, Racesaver Sprints, and 410 Sprint races.

Austin McCarl took home his second feature win of the season in 410 sprints. Mike Moore won his first ever feature race in Racesaver Sprints and Zach Olivier took home his second straight feature win in Late Model Street Stocks.