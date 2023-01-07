FRISCO, TX — Thousands of fans have made their way to Frisco for the game this weekend, and Saturday night the SDSU Alumni Association hosted a pep rally for Jackrabbit fans.

Jackrabbit fans packed the Frisco Hall tonight for a three-hour pep rally that involved speeches, including one from head coach John Stiegelmeier, food and drinks and a performance from the Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band.

SDSU Alumni Association President Andi Fouberg says at least 2,500 people were registered for the pep rally as of Thursday, but more tickets were sold after that.

“The level of excitement of our alums over this, you could just find a build to this crescendo and you can see that in the crowd behind me and in the other room. There are thousands of Jackrabbits that have made their way to Frisco,” Fouberg said.

One of those fans was 1994 SDSU graduate Tami Brown.

“It’s very fun. It’s turned into a little bit of a mini reunion but multiple layers of that. So people we went to college with, maybe professors we had, or in my case, students that I taught who are now alumni, and so it’s been a fabulous experience,” Brown said.

Melanie Schweitzer and her daughter Sarah run deep in the yellow and blue. Melanie is a 1990 SDSU grad.

“It’s amazing to see this much support for the Jackrabbits down here. We love seeing all the blue everywhere, so it’s really fun. A lot of energy,” Melanie said.

Sarah, who did her undergrad at State, is now pursuing her masters degree there.

“We’re such a community just with the students and then the population around. You’ll even see, obviously, SDSU alumni across the nation, and we’re all here together just to support our Jacks,” Sarah said.

Hannah Bortnem just graduated from SDSU in May.

“Being on those highways and just seeing everyone else kind of on the same track. It’s crazy how it feels like Brookings in Frisco,” Bortnem said.

While everyone so far has been alumni, Tom Eads from Georgia says he went to high school with former Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band director Jim McKinney. Through that connection, he has been to 40 Hobo Day games and is now in Frisco for the championship.

“I just want Mark and the team to go out there and have fun. If they’re having fun doing what they’re doing, they’re going to be good at doing what they’re doing and they’ll win,” Eads said.