EVANSVILLE, IN (KELO) — It was a historic season for the SDSU women’s basketball team. The Jackrabbits won 29 games and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

SDSU’s 29 victories was the second most in its Division I history. Amid the Jackrabbits’ program record 22-game winning streak, they went undefeated against Summit League foes and claimed their 10th conference championship.

“That’s hard to have those great years come to an end but really proud of our Jackrabbit group and certainly our seniors who were fantastic all year. I wish it didn’t come to an end,” SDSU head coach Aaron Johnston said.

SDSU’s Myah Selland in the Summit League Championship

The Jacks claimed their fifth win in the NCAA Tournament with as they defeated USC Friday night. They were led by two-time Summit League Player of the Year Myah Selland, who finishes her career with more than 2,100 points, the second most in program history.

“They mean a lot to me. And I think we mean a lot to each other. I’m grateful to be a part of this program. But just more grateful to who I got to do it with and who I was alongside the whole ride,” SDSU redshirt senior Myah Selland said.

“This team is special. This culture at SDSU is special. And I’m just so happy to have gotten to play with Myah and the other seniors, and just going to miss them so much,” SDSU sophomore Haleigh Timmer said.

SDSU in Virginia – vs. Virginia Tech

Though the book on the Jackrabbits’ 2023 season has now come to a close, they will be linked together forever.

“Time runs out on games, but time doesn’t have to run out on the relationships and the people. You can take that and enjoy that and move forward with it. But unfortunately the games don’t go as long as we would like. But certainly you remember the people and just how they came together,” Johnston said.

Selland is one of three graduating players on the roster, along with Paiton Burckhard and graduate transfer Dru Gylten.