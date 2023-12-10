CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (SDSU) — South Dakota State basketball improved to 5-3 Saturday with a 78-59 win over Northern Iowa at the McLeod Center.

A big third quarter turned the tide in the Jacks’ favor. Up by just three at halftime, SDSU opened the third with eight of the first 10 points and outscored the Panthers 24-10 in the period.

Paige Meyer finished with 23 points for the second straight game. After being held to five points (1-for-5) in the first half, the junior was unstoppable after halftime, going 7-for-8 from the floor for 18 second-half points. She made four and-1 buckets in the contest, went 6-for-6 from the free throw line and dished four assists.

Madison Mathiowetz tallied a career-high 16 points for the Jacks to go with five boards. She knocked down two 3-pointers during SDSU’s 11-point run to open the second quarter.

Brooklyn Meyer posted the fourth double-double of her career with 11 points and 10 boards. She went 5-for-8 from the field and tallied four assists and three blocked shots.

Tori Nelson was the final Jackrabbit in double figures. She finished with 10 points to go with seven rebounds, one block and one steal. Madysen Vlastuin connected on three 3-pointers for nine points and contributed six rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes.

Northern Iowa took a 13-4 lead over the first 4:20 of the contest, then a 12-2 run pushed SDSU ahead, 16-15. The Panthers hit a 3-pointer in the final second of the period to lead by two after 10 minutes.

The Jackrabbits opened the second period with 11 straight points. Mathiowetz tallied six during the run with a pair of triples, followed by another 3-pointer from Vlastuin and two points from Brooklyn Meyer . Following a Northern Iowa timeout, the teams went back-and-forth into halftime.

Paige Meyer scored the Jacks’ first eight points of the second half, including two and-1 buckets, to push the Jacks’ lead to 42-33. With SDSU leading 47-39, the visitors ended the third on an 11-2 run. Paige Meyer hit a 3-pointer from way beyond the arc as time expired for the 58-43 lead after three. SDSU maintained its lead through the fourth with six points from Nelson and five from Mathiowetz.

The Panthers were led by 23 points and six rebounds from Maya McDermott.

NOTES

SDSU’s 78 points against the Panthers is their second-highest total of the season and highest against a Division I opponent.

The Jackrabbits shot above 50 percent for the second time this season.

Paige Meyer’s 23 points is two shy of her career high. This is the fourth game with at least 20 points in her career.

Paige Meyer is now the Jackrabbits' leading scorer on the season. She averages 17.6 points per game, just ahead of Brooklyn Meyer's 17.0 points per game.

UP NEXT

SDSU returns to Brookings to host NAIA Dordt Tuesday night at Frost Arena.