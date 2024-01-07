FRISCO, TX (KELO) — SDSU has won their second straight FCS National Championship, following Sunday’s 23-3 win over Montana.

The game started sharp for the Jacks. They took nearly seven minutes off the clock, marched down the field and scored via an Isaiah Davis touchdown run.

Isaiah Davis at FCS National Championship

However, SDSU wouldn’t score again in the first half and they’d turn the ball over twice.

Montana could only muster a field goal, leaving the Jackrabbits in front 7-3 at the break.

The third quarter saw quite the surge from SDSU.

First, it was Montana with the ball to start the second half and they put together a strong drive, until a fumble. SDSU recovered and then never looked back.

The Jackrabbits got a ten yard touchdown run by Mark Gronowski, pushing the lead to 14-3.

Gronowski scores a TD in National Championship

Five minutes later, it was a 23 yard touchdown pass from Gronowski to Jadon Janke, ballooning the lead to 20-3.

A strip sack by Cade Terveer would set up a Hunter Dustman field goal, giving SDSU a 23-3 lead after the third quarter.

From there, the Jackrabbit defense would keep the Grizzlies in check, sending SDSU to their second National Title.

State has now won 29 straight games. They’re the first FCS Champion to repeat since NDSU’s three peat from 2017-2019.