NEW YORK (AP) – Frederick Gaudreau, Sam Steel and Kirill Kaprizov scored in the third period to lift the Minnesota Wild to a 3-1 victory against the New York Islanders.

Filip Gustavsson made 19 saves for the Wild, who snapped a three-game losing streak in the finale of a two-game road trip.

Scott Mayfield scored for New York, and Ilya Sorokin finished with 33 saves. It was the Islanders’ fourth consecutive loss.