SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Canaries opened a three-game series with the Kansas City Monarchs Friday night at the Birdcage. The Monarchs would take an early 2-0 lead, but a 5-run explosion in the 3rd inning helped the Canaries to the 5-4 victory.

Kansas City started the scoring in their very first at bat on a Matt Adams two-run home run to give the visitors the early 2-0 advantage.

Sioux Falls would break through in the bottom of the third. Trey Michalczewski grounded to second, but a throwing error on an attempted double play would score 2 as the Canaries evened the game up.

Gavin LaValley would give the Canaries the lead a batter later on an RBI single. Sioux Falls would add two more in the inning on back-to-back singles from John Nester and Shamoy Christopher to make it 5-2.

Kansas City would answer with 2 runs in their ensuing at-bat, but the Canaries bullpen would shut them down from there, surrendering just 1 hit in four innings of work, as the Canaries pick up the 5-4 victory.