BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State women’s basketball student-athletes Kallie Theisen and Haleigh Timmer will miss the upcoming 2023-24 season with injuries suffered in the offseason.

Theisen, the reigning Summit League Sixth Woman of the Year, appeared in all 35 games for the Jackrabbits a season ago. She averaged a 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per contest, both team bests, to go with 6.1 points per game.

Timmer earned Second-Team All-Summit honors as a sophomore last season and was named the MVP of the Summit League Championship. She made 35 starts and was the Jacks’ second-leading scorer a year ago with 12.1 points per game. Timmer and added 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists, on average.