The Renner Monarchs win 22nd amateur baseball championship

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — For the 89th time, the annual South Dakota tate amateur baseball tournament was played and finished this weekend in Mitchell, South Dakota.

Today the The Renner Monarchs were in search of their 22nd amateur championship taking on Harrisburg and it took quite the journey to get there. Three weeks ago Renner would win two games in Baltic to advance out of districts, followed by two more wins at regionals in Brookings before advancing to the state tournament in Mitchell, where today They would defeat the Harrisburg Hops by a final of 2-0 en route to their 22nd amateur championship in team history.

“We started this season, Chaz Palmer and I, not knowing if we were going to have a baseball team. About three weeks before the season started we scrounged up about 10 to 12 players and we started playing with what we had. We didn’t have a great record in regular season going 5-7 but when everybody showed up and showed what they could do, I truly believed we were going to win the whole thing and fortunately we all showed up at the end and played the way we were supposed to,” Renner manager David Borchardt said after Sundays championship win.

Also on Sunday afternoon, following this ball game in the class B state championship, the Dell Rapid Mudcats would leave as the winners.