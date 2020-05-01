The Marty Murray era begins for Stampede

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Marty Murray was named the Stampede’s New Head Coach and GM on Tuesday, becoming the eighth Head Coach in franchise history.

Marty Murray will take over the Stampede after former Head Coach Scott Owens retired. With the franchise a year removed from its third Clark Cup title, Murray embraces the expectations in Sioux Falls.

“If you’re not here to win, and win championships, you’re in the wrong line of work,” Murray said.

His experience playing in the NHL, and his coaching success is what appealed to the Stampede.

“We have tended to go toward experience, and Marty is that. You look at Marty’s history in Minot, but his playing history, he’s in the Hall of Fame in Manitoba,” Stampede Managing Partner Brian Schoenborn said.

Murray has been a consistent winner, making the playoffs in each of the last seven seasons at Minot in the NAHL. As he moves up to the USHL, he’ll bring with him the same concepts that led to that success.

“One of the best things you can do is surround yourself with good, knowledgeable people. I alluded to the character of kids before, and that’s strong in our beliefs in having a good hockey team,” Murray said.

His style of play revolves around a strong work ethic.

“We want to be stingy defensibly. We want to be creative offensively and we want to know the game within the game. Understanding when there’s a time to take a chance perhaps, when we got to be, you know, dialed in defensively,” Murray said.

And he hopes he can help guide the Herd back to the top of the league.

“This league is tremendous. The parody is incredible. But really looking forward to moving up the ladder here in the USHL, and try to make our mark, and have Sioux Falls as high up in the standings every year that we possibly can,” Murray said.

Murray’s first duties as Head Coach will come on Monday, as the team gets set for the USHL Draft.