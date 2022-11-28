SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Behind the man power of Sioux Falls Sports Authority and 15th Round Boxing, for the first time in over a decade a live boxing event is coming here to town known simply as the Sioux Falls Boxing Classic.

“I see a day where someday we will bring a world title in this city and that’s going to be special,” 15th Round Boxing Promoter Evangelos Giovanis said.

For the first time ever a boxing event sanctioned by the South Dakota Athletic Association is coming to Sioux Falls.

“The event is this Thursday, December 1st at the District, it’s a unique Intimate venue. We’ve sold out, it took us a mere matter of three weeks to sell out so we know the anticipation is high for this event and it’s something we’ve been working on for a couple years or at least a year; there we’re some hurdles that got in our way and now we are excited for this thing to finally come to fruition,” Thomas Lee of Sioux Falls Sports Authority stated.

The card will feature six fights including local rising star Deonte Walker who enters Thursday with a 2-0 record with both wins coming by knockout.

“I feel ready for this fight, I’m in a good head space, everything is just going how its supposed to go right now. That’s all you can ask for when you’re getting ready for a fight, no stresses or anything like that,” Professional Boxer Deonte Walker remarked.

“Deonte, even though he’s a friendly, very nice guy, there’s something in there man, there’s that killer that you can’t train and we need to bring that out and tame it, you know, and that’s what I’m hoping to get out of this fight,” 15th Round Boxing Trainer George Giovanis said.

While Walker looks to develop his craft, the idea and hope is that this event will also spark an interest in the sport of boxing all together.

“People, like how you see in a movie, oh I saw Rocky and I wanted to be a boxer, well now it’s not something they saw on TV it’s, oh I went to the show and I saw live boxing and before you know it they’re like I want to box and I think it’ll do that,” Giovanis expressed.