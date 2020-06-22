Live Now
WATCH at 10 a.m.: Gov. Noem giving media update

 

Avera

The ESPYS focus on honors, pandemic and racial justice

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Minnesota Twins’ Nelson Cruz hits a double against the Boson Red Sox in the first inning of a baseball game Monday, June 17, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton- King)

This was a different version of The ESPYS. No red carpet, no nattily dressed athletes, no house band or monologue poking fun at the past year’s top athletes and moments.

The focus was on honors, the pandemic and racial justice. Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers received the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage for sparking a national conversation about mental health.

Nelson Cruz of the Minnesota Twins was honored as the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian of the Year for helping his hometown in the Dominican Republic acquire public service needs.

The show  was hosted remotely by NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, soccer star Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird of the WNBA.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests