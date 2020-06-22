The ESPYS focus on honors, pandemic and racial justice

Minnesota Twins’ Nelson Cruz hits a double against the Boson Red Sox in the first inning of a baseball game Monday, June 17, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton- King)

This was a different version of The ESPYS. No red carpet, no nattily dressed athletes, no house band or monologue poking fun at the past year’s top athletes and moments.

The focus was on honors, the pandemic and racial justice. Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers received the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage for sparking a national conversation about mental health.

Nelson Cruz of the Minnesota Twins was honored as the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian of the Year for helping his hometown in the Dominican Republic acquire public service needs.

The show was hosted remotely by NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, soccer star Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird of the WNBA.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.