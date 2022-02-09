VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) – Michael ‘Boogie’ Anderson, a childhood nickname given to him by mother for his dancing feet and sweet moves.

“I’m kind of a shy person, but when I get out on the basketball court, you better come with it because I’m coming with it,” Boogie Anderson said.

That competitiveness was first installed from his father, Mike Anderson, who was the 2000 NFL rookie of the year as a running back with the Denver Broncos.

“I just thought he was the greatest person ever, I’m not going to lie like my dad could do no wrong in my eyes, like he was a super hero to me,” Anderson said of his father.

But unlike his father, the younger Anderson’s main focus would become basketball.

“I was a late bloomer so I didn’t get my first real in-game dunk until my senior year of high school and it was like on a cheery picking, way out in front of everybody, rim-graze, it was lit though,” Boogie said with a laugh.

Due to that late development, the offers he wanted, never came.

“You know every kid wants to sign out of high school. Like that’s the thing. You want to sign, have all your family come, all you’re people, but that just wasn’t reality for me,” Anderson stated.

Anderson’s next step would bring him to Scottsdale Community College.

“You just got to believe in yourself. When you go ‘JUCO’ at that point nobody believes in you anymore. People used to ask like oh you still play basketball? It’s like they forget about you,” Anderson said with enthusiasm.

But after two seasons in Scottsdale, that coveted Division I scholarship would finally come.

“It was just the best day of my life. I just called my dad and I remember crying about it. Like I never thought I would get to where I am and I remember so many people doubting me, so many people used to say rude things to me and now when I got that offer, I just remember calling my Dad and he was just so happy for me like I told you, I told you, I told you, stay with it, stay with it, I told you,” Anderson explained.

The anticipation of the future was now filled with jubilation, but his first year in Vermillion came with Unprecedented circumstance.

“So here you’ve got a junior college player, it’s his first year in the program, he’s trying to learn the guard position or point guard position and he spent 52 days in quarantine and never had covid,” South Dakota Head Coach Todd Lee said.

This season Anderson has been available and is now the Coyotes starting point guard.

“Behind me, they’re going to come. Like if I bring the energy, everybody’s coming. Cruz is going to hoop, Damini, ‘Mase’, ‘Tas’, everybody’s coming with that energy. So I was just excited for it,” Boogie Anderson

The Coyotes and Anderson will be back in action this Thursday on the road against Omaha.