Watch Super Bowl LV with KELOLAND News

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 185 million Americans plan to tune in for the Super Bowl on Sunday.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still a concern, the viewing experience will likely be different than in past years.

‘Lay low and cool it’: Fauci not a fan of Super Bowl parties amid pandemic

One part that won’t be different is the commitment from KELOLAND Media Group to bring you the latest on the big game, the commercials and other happenings associated with the event.

Before kickoff in the Big Game on February 7, visit our special page for the latest headlines.

KELOLAND News and Sports reporters will be working Sunday evening as part of a virtual watch party and you’re invited.

Join the conversation during the Big Game on social media.

You can also find game updates on our main accounts on Twitter and Facebook.

KELOLAND News on TwitterKELOLAND News on Facebook
KELOLAND Sports on TwitterKELOLAND Sports on Facebook

Super Bowl LV airs this year on CBS. The Super Bowl Today show starts at 1 p.m. on KELO-TV. The CBS Kick-Off Show is on the air at 5 p.m. and kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

