Watch Super Bowl LV with KELOLAND News

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 185 million Americans plan to tune in for the Super Bowl on Sunday.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still a concern, the viewing experience will likely be different than in past years.

Gathering virtually or with the people you live with is the safest way to celebrate the #SuperBowl this year. If you watch with people who don’t live with you, outdoors is safer than indoors. More on safer ways to enjoy the game: https://t.co/FC2Js5OWvV. pic.twitter.com/YSSheTVmwR — CDC (@CDCgov) February 4, 2021

One part that won’t be different is the commitment from KELOLAND Media Group to bring you the latest on the big game, the commercials and other happenings associated with the event.

KELOLAND News and Sports reporters will be working Sunday evening as part of a virtual watch party and you’re invited.

Join the conversation during the Big Game on social media.

You can also find game updates on our main accounts on Twitter and Facebook.

Super Bowl LV airs this year on CBS. The Super Bowl Today show starts at 1 p.m. on KELO-TV. The CBS Kick-Off Show is on the air at 5 p.m. and kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.