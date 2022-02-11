SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sixty NFL players were born in South Dakota but not all of them played in a Super Bowl, according to Pro Football Reference.

But players such as Adam Vinatieri did reach the Super Bowl.

Southwest Minnesota and Northwest Iowa were also the birthplace of several NFL players who played in the Super Bowl. Not all the players born in any of three states were raised in those states but they were born there.

A search through Pro Football Reference reveals more than a few players from South Dakota, Southwest Minnesota and Northwest Iowa who played for Super Bowls teams.

Vinatieri is likely the most famous player in the three-state area but Vern Den Herder was a member of a different dynasty team in the 1970s.

Vinatieri played for the New England Patriots who made the Super Bowl 1997, 2002, 2004, and 2005. He also played for the Indianapolis Colts in the 2007 and 2010 Super Bowls.

FILE – In this Dec. 23, 2018, file photo, Indianapolis Colts’ Adam Vinatieri (4) kicks a field goal from the hold of Rigoberto Sanchez during the second half of the team’s NFL football game against the New York Giants in Indianapolis. The 48-year-old former Colts and New England Patriots star told former teammate and SiriusXM radio host Pat McAfee that he plans to retire. “By Friday, if paperwork goes in, you heard it here first,” Vinatieri said. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

Vinatieri was part of a Super Bowl dynasty with the Patriots. But across the border to the east, Den Herder of Iowa was party of the Miami Dolphins dynasty in the 1970s.

Den Herder was who was born in Le Mars, Iowa, but grew up in Sioux Center, Iowa.

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula is greeted on the field by former players during half time at an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The 1972 undefeated team was celebrated on the field. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

The Dolphins made the 1972, 1973 and 1974 Super Bowls. The 1972 Dolphins were the first NFL team to go undefeated. The 14-0 team won the Super Bowl 14–7 over Washington in 1973.

As a member of the Minnesota Vikings, Iowa-born Mike Eischeid would have played against Den Herder in the 1974 Super Bowl. The Vikings returned in 1975.

Adam Timmerman who was born in Cherokee, Iowa, was a member of the Green Bay Packers who played in the 1996 and 1997 Super Bowls. Timmerman’s team in 2000 and 2002, the St. Louis Rams also played in the Super Bowl.

Nathan Gerry was born in Sioux Falls. He played 10 games for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017. The team won the Super Bowl in 2018 41-33 over New England.

The Dallas Cowboys were key parts of two careers.

Jay Novacek was born in Martin, South Dakota, but went to high school in Gothenburg, Nebraska. Novacek finished his career with the Dallas Cowboys. The team played in the 1993, 1994 and 1996 Super Bowls.

Larry Cole of Clarkfield, Minnesota, was part of an earlier Dallas dynasty.

Cole was member of the Dallas Cowboys who made the Super Bowl in 1971 and 1972. The Cowboys returned in 1976, 1978 and 1979 during Cole’s career.

Dallas Clark, whose birthplace is listed as Sioux Falls, played high school football in Iowa. Clark was a member of the Indianapolis Colts team that lost the 2010 Super Bowl.

Here’s a few other South Dakota-born players who were members of teams that made it to the Super Bowl.

Craig Puki was born in Deadwood and played in 16 games and started six for the San Francisco 49ers in 1981. The team won the Super Bowl in 1982.

Ordell Braase of Mitchell who played for the Baltimore Colts for at least 10 years. University of South Dakota Hall of Fame photo.

Ordell Braase was born in Mitchell and played at the University of South Dakota. He played his entire career for the Baltimore Colts from 1957 to 1968. The Colts lost to the Jets in the Super Bowls in 1968.

Paul Laaveg was born in Sioux Falls and went to high school in Iowa. Laaveg started all 14 games for Washington in 1972. The team lost to Miami in the 1973 Super Bowl.