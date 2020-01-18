Breaking News
Titans continue to be ‘red hot’ in the Red Zone

The Big Game

by: Kayla Anderson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- It’s hard to imagine that Tennessee Titans kicker Greg Joseph hasn’t kicked a field goal since joining the team in December — and that’s a good thing.

Tennessee has dominated the red zone since Ryan Tannehill took over at quarterback. Forty-three touchdowns to one field goal is the ratio the Titans have produced offensively since Week 10.

“We have a lot of trust in the coaches and players. We have confidence that when we get down there we can go out and execute,” said tight end Jonnu Smith.

The Titans red zone touchdown percentage this season is an impressive 78 percent with the next best being the Green Bay Packers at 66 percent. So far in the playoffs they have yet to not score a touchdown once they entered the red zone.

And what might be even more incredible is that offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is mixing up play calls. From a Derrick Henry jump pass to Corey Davis to Ryan Tannehill quarterback run, their red zone in red hot.

“He’s (Arthur Smith) has done a good job at mixing things up and getting the ball in different people’s hands and we trust in Tannehill too so all is well,” added wide receiver Corey Davis.

Consistency in the red zone will have to continue on Sunday because the Chiefs offense is not afraid to put up points quick, so a touchdown over a field goal is almost a ‘must’ for the Titans.

