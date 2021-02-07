The Super Bowl from the view of a sportsbook

LARCHWOOD, Iowa (KELO) — Sports fans all over the world have had their attention on Sunday’s Super Bowl, including at the sportsbook at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort in northwest Iowa. It’s got just about everything you might expect for a highly-anticipated game: fans, food and a big display to watch it all happen. And, of course, there’s also an opportunity here to place a little more weight on the developments.

“You’re going to be in a place where you’re going to be able to place your bets in-house,” said Sharon Haselhoff, general manager at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort.

“Next to March Madness for me, it’s the biggest day of the year,” Dave Neilan of Sioux Falls said.

“Biggest day of the year for us by far,” said Basil Hofer, general manager of the Betfred Sports sportsbook at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort. “We get to see a lot of people come through, lot of people you don’t see on a weekly basis that come out and bet the Super Bowl once a year and stuff like that.”

It’s a big Super Bowl party with special attention on the specific nuances of the football game itself.

“There’s a lot of prop bets that you do for Super Bowl, we have about 10 pages of props … first to score, last to score, any time touchdown score, Brady’s passing yards, Mahomes passing yards,” Hofer said.

“We got Tom Brady, we got the under and we got Gronkowski to score a touchdown,” Neilan said.

However the game and each play shake out, in the end it’s about experiencing the moment.

“Folks will be able to eat, drink and be merry and watch the game,” Haselhoff said.