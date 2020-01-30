South Dakotan led effort to build Miami Super Bowl stadium

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — There’s a unique South Dakota connection behind this year’s Super Bowl. Sisseton-native Joe Robbie was the founder of the Miami Dolphins football team, and in the 1980s, oversaw construction of the stadium that would bear his name. Robbie’s groundbreaking stadium vision will be on full display Sunday.

KELOLAND Sports Director Jim Burt sat down with then-Miami Dolphins owner Joe Robbie to talk about the 1984 season that would eventually take the Dolphins all the way to the Super Bowl.

Jim Burt: “Joe, when the 1984 season rolled around, did you think the Miami Dolphins would be where they are right now?”

“I knew that we would have an excellent team,” Robbie said in 1984.

It was during this interview when KELOLAND viewers learned about Robbie’s plans to build a new home stadium for the Dolphins.

“And it’s going to be a 74,000 seat stadium, the most distinctive sports facility in America,” Robbie said.

Many in the sports world were skeptical that Robbie could finance the nation’s first privately-funded multi-purpose stadium. Robbie didn’t want taxpayer money going into the project.

“We’re raising $90-million, we’re mortgaging our future ticket money by selling skyboxes and preferred seating on the loge level to meet debt serving on construction debt over the next 18 or 20 years,” Robbie said.

Joe Robbie Stadium opened in 1987 at a cost of just over $100-million. It’s undergone several name changes through the decades. Now known as Hard Rock Stadium, it underwent a major renovation in 2015. Robbie died in 1990. But the stadium he built stands as a monument to his tenacity and audacity, to play the game, his way.

“We’re showing local government down there that what they don’t know how to do, private people do,” Robbie said.

Sunday’s game between Kansas City and San Francisco will be the sixth Super Bowl held at the stadium Robbie built.

Robbie also left a football stadium legacy on the campus of the University of South Dakota. He led the fundraising campaign to build the Dakota Dome. Robbie was a graduate of USD’s law school.