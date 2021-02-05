Sammy Watkins questionable for Super Bowl LV return

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Sammy Watkins #14 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Chiefs have listed wide receiver Sammy Watkins as questionable to play in Super Bowl LV.

Watkins has not played this postseason after suffering a calf injury in the fourth quarter of week 16.

Willie Gay and Eric Fisher are out for Sunday's game.



Earlier this week, Watkins said he was feeling optimistic about his return to playoff action.

“Still working out with training staff just going over everything so I can have a chance and possibly go out there and feel 100 percent, or 95, or 85 or wherever I get at by Sunday,” Watkins said. “Feeling pretty good, very optimistic been having good practices, so hopefully I can go out there and have fun and play.”

In five playoff games with Kansas City, Watkins averages 92.8 yards per game, up from 47.4 in the regular season.

In 2018, he averaged 96 yards per game in two playoff games and 88 yards last year including 98 yards on five receptions in the Super Bowl.

“It’s always good to have Sammy around. When Sammy’s healthy and he’s at his best, we’re a much better team,” Bieniemy said. “All those guys do a great job of challenging each other. That’s the thing I love and respect about that group.”

The Chiefs will travel to Tampa on Saturday, one day before the Super Bowl.

Not surprisingly, linebacker Willie Gay Jr. and offensive tackle Eric Fisher have been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

Despite being listed as a full participant, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown is designated as questionable for the game.

Brown had revealed earlier in the week that he plans to play despite his ankle injury.

Tight end Cameron Brate was also listed as questionable for Sunday.

As of Friday, no Buccaneers or Chiefs players or staff tested positive for COVID-19, which would allow all active players to travel and play.