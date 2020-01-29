PHOTOS: Hard Rock Stadium transformed for Super Bowl LIV

MIAMI (NEXSTAR) — We’re just days away from Super Bowl LIV in Miami and that means everyone working the game is getting ready for a flood of visitors on the biggest stage in American sports.

On Tuesday, crews put the finishing touches in place on the turf inside Hard Rock Stadium. This will mark the first time this new turf is used in a game.

And as you might imagine, the endzones have made the transition from Dolphins blue to the colors of the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

In addition to preparations made on the field, the culinary team is hard at work creating a “taste of Miami” on the concourse. Executive Sous-chef Javier Rosa says the goal is to show off the spicy flavor of South Beach.

“We have all — like from plantains, to pork, Cuban sandwich, the chicken on the bone, guava barbecue sauce — it is a lot of inclusion of all the flavors from Miami,” Chef Rosa said.

Outside of the stadium, dozens of workers cleaned everything from the glass of the stadium walls to the concrete exterior — ensuring the place would be spotless at the beginning of Super Bowl Sunday.

As for the end of the night? That’s a different story.