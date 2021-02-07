How will you be watching the Big Game? KELOLAND viewers weigh in on who they’re cheering for

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Big Game is just hours away and viewers across KELOLAND are preparing for the day.

Yesterday on our social medias, we asked who you will be cheering for during Super Bowl LV and what you’re most excited about when it comes to The Big Game.

Who will you be cheering for?

Overwhelmingly our viewers will be cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, earning 69% of the vote on Instagram.

What quarterback will you be cheering on?

When asked what quarterback you’ll be cheering for, the answer was Chiefs’ quarterback, Patrick Mahomes with 71% of the vote.

Are you watching for the game or the commercials?

We also asked whether our viewers are more excited to watch the game or the commercials and while the results were close, most people are more excited for the game.

What’s on the menu for The Big Game?

As far as what you’ll be snacking on during The Big Game, chicken wings was the most mentioned answer. Other top answers included pulled pork sandwiches, jalapeño poppers, nachos, and pizza.

You can keep up with KELOLAND’s Big Game coverage here.