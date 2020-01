Digiorno is making a bet this Super Bowl Sunday that could have you enjoying free pizza.

The frozen pizza brand says if at any point in the game the score is 3 to 14 or 14 to 3 they’ll give out free pizzas.

So, why that score? Because 3.14 represents pi.

The company says if that score happens — it will tweet out a link to a coupon for a free pizza.

The coupons will be awarded on a first-come first-serve basis.

The company adds that once the score changes — the link ends.