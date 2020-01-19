Chiefs’ Frank Clark on Derrick Henry: “I see no difficulty in tackling him”

1  of  88
Closings & Delays
Adrian UMC Alcester United Church of Christ American Lutheran Church - ELCA Arlington UMC and Lake Preston UCCUMC Churches Ascension Lutheran Church Associated Church Baltic Lutheran Church Ben Clare United Methodists Church Benton Lutheran Church Beresford Zion United Methodist Church Bethany Lutheran Church - Hurley Bethany Mennonite Church Britton Lutheran Parish Centerville United Church of Christ Chancellor Reformed Church Christ Community Church - Sioux Falls Christ Lutheran Church (Hartford) City of Aberdeen City of Brandon City of Eureka City of Hartford City of Huron Clear Lake United Methodist Colman Lutheran Church Community Reformed Church Crosswalk Community Church Dalesburg Baptist Church Dalesburg Lutheran Church East Nidaros Lutheran Church Estelline UCC Faith Baptist Fellowship Faith Lutheran Church Faith Lutheran Church - Sioux Falls Faith United Lutheran Falls Church First Baptist Church Chancellor First Christian Church First English Lutheran Church First Lutheran Church in Worthington First Presbyterian Chuch First Presbyterian Church First Presbyterian Church, Brookings First Reformed Church First Reformed Church First United Methodist Church First United Methodist Church - Worthington, MN Florence Lutheran Parish Grace Lutheran Church of Lake Benton Minnesota Hartford United Methodist Church Holy Rosary/St. John Catholic Churches - Codington/Hamlin Jasper Evangelical Lutheran Church Lake Campbell Lutheran Church Lake Gospel Church Lake Preston Lutheran Church Madison United Methodist Church Minnehaha County 24/7 Sobriety Program Moe Parish Lutheran, Hudson, SD Nathanael Lutheran & Hudson Lutheran Churches New Oak Christian Church Parker United Methodist Pioneer Lutheran Church Pleasant Valley Lutheran Church Prairie Hills Covenant Church Renner Lutheran Church Rock Rapids United Methodist Church Salem-Zion Mennonite Church Scandia Lutheran Church Centerville Sioux Area Metro Springdale Lutheran Church St Johns Lutheran at Britton, SD St Martin's Catholic Church- Emery St Paul Lutheran Church - Clark St. James Lutheran Church St. John Lutheran Church St. Paul Lutheran Church The Lake Preston Cafe Trinity Lutheran Church Trinity Lutheran Church - Hartford Tyndall Presbyterian Church United Church of Canistota United Church of Christ Springfield United Methodist Churches of White/Sterling United Parish of Elkton West Nidaros Lutheran Church West Prairie Lutheran Church - Lennox Wild Flower Presbyterian Church Willow Creek Lutheran Church WELCA Zion Lutheran Church

Chiefs’ Frank Clark on Derrick Henry: “I see no difficulty in tackling him”

The Big Game

by: Emily Proud

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) – The Titans have been given plenty of bulletin board material throughout the playoffs.

Just about 99 percent of analysts tasked with breaking down the playoffs have picked against the Titans week in and week out.

There are no real statistics to track this, but I would go as far as to say there is almost a full day’s worth, 24 hours, of video of people counting the Titans out.

The last thing you want to do as an opponent is to add fuel to the Titans raging bonfire created by proving doubters wrong.

Ahead of the Divisional Round, Ravens defensive back Earl Thomas was asked about the Patriots’ struggles with tackling the NFL’s rushing king.

“Those guys didn’t seem too interested in tackling him. I think our mindset is a little different,” Thomas said of their confidence in slowing down Derrick Henry.

Not only did Henry run for five shy of 200 yards in Baltimore, but on one particular run, he managed to stiff-arm Thomas and, with one hand, push him down the field as his lead blocker.

So, you would think the Chiefs would learn from Thomas’s mistake.

“He’s not that hard to hit. He’s just a big guy. Honestly, he should be running harder at his weight and size. I see no difficulty in tackling him,” said Chiefs defensive tackle Frank Clark.

Henry ran for 188 yards and two touchdowns when the Titans and Chiefs met in Week 10.

Clark doubled-down on his bold statement, too.

“He’s not one of the best guys at breaking tackles to me honestly.”

Not only is that an extremely uncommon observation made when watching Henry run, but it’s factually untrue.

The back leads the league in yards after contact. Nearly 85% of his yards come after initial contact.

How are the Chiefs at handling runners similar to Henry in their ability to collect YAC in excess? They are the fourth-worst team in the league at it.

Yikes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests