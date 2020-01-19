Chiefs’ Fisher fined over beer celebration, Budweiser tweets picture of check for $14K

1  of  88
Closings & Delays
Adrian UMC Alcester United Church of Christ American Lutheran Church - ELCA Arlington UMC and Lake Preston UCCUMC Churches Ascension Lutheran Church Associated Church Baltic Lutheran Church Ben Clare United Methodists Church Benton Lutheran Church Beresford Zion United Methodist Church Bethany Lutheran Church - Hurley Bethany Mennonite Church Britton Lutheran Parish Centerville United Church of Christ Chancellor Reformed Church Christ Community Church - Sioux Falls Christ Lutheran Church (Hartford) City of Aberdeen City of Brandon City of Eureka City of Hartford City of Huron Clear Lake United Methodist Colman Lutheran Church Community Reformed Church Crosswalk Community Church Dalesburg Baptist Church Dalesburg Lutheran Church East Nidaros Lutheran Church Estelline UCC Faith Baptist Fellowship Faith Lutheran Church Faith Lutheran Church - Sioux Falls Faith United Lutheran Falls Church First Baptist Church Chancellor First Christian Church First English Lutheran Church First Lutheran Church in Worthington First Presbyterian Chuch First Presbyterian Church First Presbyterian Church, Brookings First Reformed Church First Reformed Church First United Methodist Church First United Methodist Church - Worthington, MN Florence Lutheran Parish Grace Lutheran Church of Lake Benton Minnesota Hartford United Methodist Church Holy Rosary/St. John Catholic Churches - Codington/Hamlin Jasper Evangelical Lutheran Church Lake Campbell Lutheran Church Lake Gospel Church Lake Preston Lutheran Church Madison United Methodist Church Minnehaha County 24/7 Sobriety Program Moe Parish Lutheran, Hudson, SD Nathanael Lutheran & Hudson Lutheran Churches New Oak Christian Church Parker United Methodist Pioneer Lutheran Church Pleasant Valley Lutheran Church Prairie Hills Covenant Church Renner Lutheran Church Rock Rapids United Methodist Church Salem-Zion Mennonite Church Scandia Lutheran Church Centerville Sioux Area Metro Springdale Lutheran Church St Johns Lutheran at Britton, SD St Martin's Catholic Church- Emery St Paul Lutheran Church - Clark St. James Lutheran Church St. John Lutheran Church St. Paul Lutheran Church The Lake Preston Cafe Trinity Lutheran Church Trinity Lutheran Church - Hartford Tyndall Presbyterian Church United Church of Canistota United Church of Christ Springfield United Methodist Churches of White/Sterling United Parish of Elkton West Nidaros Lutheran Church West Prairie Lutheran Church - Lennox Wild Flower Presbyterian Church Willow Creek Lutheran Church WELCA Zion Lutheran Church

Chiefs’ Fisher fined over beer celebration, Budweiser tweets picture of check for $14K

The Big Game
Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher caught a lot of attention last week against the Texans when he took two beers from fans during a touchdown celebration and dumped them all over himself.

Unfortunately, not all attention is good attention. The NFL ended up fining Fisher $14,037 for unsportsmanlike conduct, NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero tweeted.

However, that wasn’t the end of the story. Less than three hours later, Budweiser tweeted a picture of a check for the exact same amount. It was made out to a “Charity of Eric Fisher’s Choice.”

This is only the most recent development in a two-second moment in time that had lasting effects.

Video of the celebration went viral after it happened, but it only took off from there. Budweiser, Bud Light and Eric Fisher then repaid Chiefs fans who were out two beers with a tower of beer of their choosing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests