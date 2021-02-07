Brookings man looks back on attending Super Bowl XIV

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — While we have all watched the Super Bowl on TV, a small number of people have been able to witness the big game in person.

On January 20, 1980, the Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers were set to kickoff Super Bowl XIV. Over 100,000 fans packed the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Among those in attendance was Mike Lockrem from Brookings.

“I was in fourth grade,” he said. “The other brother was in sixth grade, so kind of a crew of six that took off. We were in Billings, Montana at the time and jumped in the car. About a 24 hour trip to Pasadena and we went to Vegas the first night I remember and stayed there.”

Lockrem went to the game with his dad, brother and few other friends of theirs. He was rooting for the Rams.

“You know, at that time, it was the first, well I think they were playing in Anaheim at the time, but it was still the Los Angeles Rams, but it was still the first team to make it to a Super Bowl in their home market. A little bit of irony when you consider the Buccaneers playing in their own stadium today,” Lockrem said.

He remembers a lot from about the trip, but there is one thing in particular he won’t forget.

“The pre-game, and it’s like every other big football game, that opening kickoff and all the excitement that’s in the stadium and the anticipation for it,” Lockrem said. “Whether it’s a favorite moment or not, hard to say, but it’s certainly a moment I remember, because there’s just so much buildup to those, even back then there was so much buildup to the game.”

Lockrem still has some keepsakes from that day including the game program, halftime performance placard, a “Rammy Whammy” and more.

“I actually did find the shirt that I bought at the Super Bowl that does not fit anymore, and then ironically as I was going through the old pictures, I found the photo of my dad and I walking. My brother took this,” he said.

And you may be wondering, how much were the tickets?

“Tickets were $30, was the face value for them,” Lockrem said.

In that game, the Steelers defeated the Rams 31-19.