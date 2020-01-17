1  of  94
‘Bad Luck Chuck’ isn’t taking any chances for Chiefs’ upcoming AFC Championship game

by: Jessica Eley

Posted: / Updated:

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (WDAF) —  What a difference a week makes.

Last Sunday, Chiefs fan Charles Penn walked out of Arrowhead, fearing he was bad luck. After he left, the Chiefs came from behind to earn their second-straight trip to the AFC Championship game.

And now Penn, better known now as “Bad Luck Chuck,” is a social media star.

This Sunday, Arrowhead will be filled with fans as the Chiefs take on the Titans in the AFC Championship. But Penn will be watching the game elsewhere. Instead of cheering on his team and risking the game, “Bad Luck Chuck” said he’ll be at a local Jack Stack watch party.

“This was too good of a chance for the Chiefs to not make the Super Bowl this year,” Penn said.

He’s willing to do anything to make sure the Chiefs go all the way.

“I want the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. It’s been too long,” Penn said.

He said he’s never believed in superstitions — that is, until Sunday’s divisional game.

You’ve probably seen the viral video by now that Penn posted to Twitter. He shot it as he walked out of the stadium when the Chiefs fell behind the Texans 21-0.

Penn said he couldn’t take any chances.

“I was just like, ‘Maybe it’s not the Chiefs. Maybe it’s me. So I need to leave,'” he told FOX4.

And some might wonder if he was right. After all, after he left, he watched the Chiefs’ make a historic comeback and get the win from home. Penn said he didn’t mind taking one for the team this year.

“I went to the Steelers playoff game; they lost. The Titans Wild Card game, they lost. I skipped out on the Colts game last year, they won. But I come back to the Patriots game, and they lost. So I’m 0-3 in the playoffs,” Penn said.

Chiefs Kingdom now knows Penn, as “Bad Luck Chuck.” He’s become so popular, he’s even selling t-shirts. The graphic tees run for $20. Penn said he’ll be at Funk Shunk on Blue Ridge Boulevard on Friday if you’d like to buy one.

“Chiefs Kingdom has mostly been positive. There’s a small bunch, the haters, but that comes with the territory,” Penn said.

If the Chiefs go to the Super Bowl, Penn said he’s definitely going to Miami, but he’ll catch the game from a sports bar instead of inside Hard Rock Stadium.

