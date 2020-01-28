A look at the Super Bowl behind the scenes

MIAMI (KELO) — Viewers only get to see what is in front of the camera – Tuesday morning it’s the beautiful Hard Rock Stadium.

We wanted to show you what it’s like behind the scenes for such a big event.

You can see it all over Miami — the Super Bowl is here!

And not only are fans descending on Miami — television crews are coming from around the globe. With cameras and mics in hand — we’re there — from media day, meeting and interviewing the players. To Hard Rock Stadium — where Super Bowl 54 kicks off.

“It’s a lot. It’s taken me about a month to put it all together. I work really close with the NFL. I buy all my resources, telephone lines and stand up positions and everything through the NFL so a lot of coordination with them,” Production manager Bill Riss said.

Bill Riss is part of the magic behind the scenes.

He’s one of many – who make sure we can bring you live reports without a hitch. He makes sure we have a spot to go live, and somewhere to work.

And we even get our own workspace. Check it out, this is what it looks like behind the scenes. It doesn’t look like much tables, outlets, TVs and of course essentials and snacks, but for us, just to have a roof over our heads and a place to call our own it is so helpful.