16 straight years of South Dakota at the Super Bowl

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – This weekend, all eyes will be on the Chiefs or the 49ers to win the Super Bowl, but there’s another team being represented, and it’s closer to home than you think.

Electronics Company Daktronics currently has 16 consecutive wins at the Super Bowl.

“It’s a great streak but, at some point, it’s going to come to an end. 16 in a row, we’ll keep that going as long as we can,” Vice President of Live Events and Spectaculars Jay Parker said.

The Brookings based company has their equipment installed in 21 of 30 NFL stadiums around the nation including Miami where this year’s game will be held.

“We have what we would call a ‘super-system’ which we have all of the equipment from the small control system that runs the game and progress and all that all the way up to all the video boards, the main ribbons, the marquees,” National Sales Manager for Professional Sports Brent Stevens said.

And they’ve added something extra ‘super’ to enhance this years’ experience; They’ve added the longest LED Fascia in professional sports, otherwise known as “The Ribbon Board.”

One of the LED display boards (top) and LED fascia (bottom) in the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida installed by Daktronics.

“It’s over 21-hundred running feet. They installed it a year and a half ago to get ready for the Super Bowl. They knew they were hosting the Super Bowl. They just did a huge renovation to the entire stadium,” Parker said.

Its reach looks to not only create a broader experience for fans at the game.

“The video and the LED Fascia product is really about crowd enhancement, trying to make the show better, entertain the fans, there’s a lot of TV timeouts, so our products get a lot of use during those TV timeouts,” Parker said.

But also, for the ones at home.

“They really use it for advertising and game & progress information, but on the camera angles that you’ll see during the game it’s going to get picked up on almost every camera angle,” Stevens said.

So, no matter where you view the game, you’ll always see a piece of South Dakota on full display.

“So, there’s an excitement. It’s an excitement that you are in the background, but you’re a part of one the largest events happening in the world,” Parker said.

“To have the track record we’ve had in the NFL makes you proud to watch the game,” Stevens said.

