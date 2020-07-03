The annual Nathan’s Hot dog eating contest returns with safety precautions

The 48 annual Nathan’s Fourth of July Hot Dog eating contest will be going forward as planned, but with a few adjustments.

The Governing Body of Competitive Eating ruled that the competition will be held indoors at a secret location.

There will be considerably less participants to allow them to be six feet apart. Contestants and staff will be tested prior to the competition and everyone will be wearing masks and gloves as much as they can.

Twelve time winner Joey Chestnut holds the contest record of 74 hot dogs and buns in just ten minutes.

This year’s competition will air on ESPN on Saturday, July 4 at 11:00 a.m.