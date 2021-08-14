The 2021 SDSU offense will feature two of the nations best running backs

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Of the many offensive weapons the 2021 Jackrabbits football team will feature, theres maybe no place on the field that will boast more talent than in the backfield.

The Jacks rushing attack will feature two of the nations best in Pierre Strong Jr and Isaiah Davis. Strong Jr. entered last year as a pre-season all-american after back to back 1,000 plus rushing yard seasons and would gain a tad over 700 yards in the shortened spring season. But shockingly enough, he wasn’t the teams leading rusher. That title would belong to the true freshman Isaiah Davis who burst onto the scene finishing his first year in Brookings with just over 800 yards on the ground.

“I think the tough part is them accepting their roles. You know, you have Pierre who’s a three, four time all-american, Isaiah who had a breakout year as a true freshman, and they have to understand that I’m going to share the ball and the carries,” SDSU Head Coach John Stiegelmeier said. “And from what I’ve seen last year and through fall camp, they are fine with that.”

In the Jacks national championship loss against Sam Houston State, Davis would run for 178 yards and 3 touchdowns on just 14 carries. The Jacks open the season on September 3rd at Colorado State.