Ten high school seniors receive $5,000 Legends for Kids Scholarship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A new class of outstanding high school seniors has been selected to receive the fifth annual Legends for Kids Scholarship. The scholarship is a $5,000 award that recognizes high school student-athletes for their exceptional character in leadership in athletics, school and community involvement. This year, the number of recipients increased to ten, up from nine in 2019. This class will bring the cumulative total to 40 scholarships totaling $200,000 in five years.

Developed in conjunction with Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends, the scholarship program was created by Hy-Vee, Sanford and First PREMIER with support from KELOLAND Television, Beal Distributing, Audi of Sioux Falls, Novak Sanitary Service, Argus Leader Media, Dean Foods/Land O’ Lakes, Lamar Advertising, Pepsi-Cola/Dr. Pepper, Principal Financial, Smithfield, Burger King, Great Life Golf & Fitness Club and Schoeneman’s Building Materials. Recipients must use the scholarship for post-secondary education.

The following graduating seniors were selected based on nominations from coaches, teachers and administrators:

Ellie Abraham – Brookings (U.S. Naval Academy)

Grace DuVall – Chamberlain (Augustana University)

Rose Eitemiller – Wagner (South Dakota State University)

Hattie Giblin – Sioux Falls Roosevelt (University of South Dakota)

Kaden Hackman – Sioux Falls O’Gorman (Bethel University)

Brady Hawkins – Ethan (South Dakota State University)

Courtney Mongar – Sioux Falls Roosevelt (Grand Canyon University)

Macey Nielson – Sioux Falls Roosevelt (Dordt University)

Jacob Randle – Sioux Falls Lincoln (Dakota State University)

Cole Sylliaasen – Brandon Valley (South Dakota State University)

The Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends program provides learning opportunity for young student-athletes to grow and be inspired in the world of sports by providing different sporting clinics and camps. Each year, celebrity athletes who represent the Legends goals—quality, integrity and character—are brought to Sioux Falls.