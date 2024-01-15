SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s never easy winning a National Championship at any level, let alone doing it two years in a row.

SDSU claimed the 2023 FCS National Championship, following a 23-3 win over Montana.

That capped a perfect 15-0 season, which was something accomplished for the first time in program history.

It’s hard to believe that the season began back on August 31, when the Jackrabbits defeated Western Oregon. Somehow, the full season flew by including many special moments.

Some of those moments include a heart pounding win against Montana State, playing at Target Field, running past rivals USD and NDSU, plus much more.

