SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first ever SoDak 16 for softball was held Tuesday.
Below are the results of the games:
Jefferson 13, Rapid City Central 3
Brookings 11, Sturgis Brown 0
Madison 15, Mobridge-Pollock 0
Deuel 6, Scotland/Menno 5
Hanson 16, Colman-Egan 4
Beresford 7, Vermillion 3
O’Gorman 11, Pierre 5
Tea Area 10, Flandreau 0
Elk Point-Jefferson 14, Wagner 1
Lennox 3, Winner Area 1
Yankton 13, Rapid City Stevens 4
Brandon Valley 1, Watertown 0
Dakota Valley 15, Sioux Falls Christian 0
Dell Rapids 24, Canton 0
Viborg-Hurley 13, Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy 6
Gayville-Volin 11, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 0
West Central 17, Milbank 0
Lincoln 15, Aberdeen Central 0
Washington 2, Mithcell 0
Bon Homme 13, Avon 8
Harrisburg 13, Roosevelt 2
The winners advance to the state tournaments in Aberdeen June 1-3.