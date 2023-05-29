SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tea Area, Dakota Valley, Bon Homme/Avon and Dell Rapids advanced to the Class ‘B’ semifinals with wins at the Birdcage on Monday.

The Titans defeated Redfield Area 11-1 in the first game of the day. The Panthers won by the same score in their victory over Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake. The Cavaliers topped Rapid City Christian 10-1, and the Quarriers beat Madison 9-1.

Tea and Dakota Valley will square off in the first semifinal Tuesday at 12:05 p.m. Bon Homme/Avon and Dell Rapids will meet in the second semifinal at 2:35 p.m. The championship game is set for 5:05 p.m.