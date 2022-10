ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) – Four golfers entered the day tied atop the leaderboard at +2, but it would be Tea Area’s Keeton Newborg who would outlast everyone shooting a 74 en route to the Class A individual state title. In the team championship race, the Vermillion Tanagers would coast to victory by 24 strokes over second place Aberdeen Roncalli.

Full results can be seen below:

TEAM RESULTS

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS