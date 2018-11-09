Tea Area Wins First-Ever Football Championship

VERMILLION, S.D. - Tea Area hoisted the class "11A" championship trophy for the first time in school history on Thursday, beating Dell Rapids 39-7.

Titans' senior Carter Slykhuis opened the scoring with an "11A" championship record 80-yard touchdown run. Slykhuis had 121 yards rushing, 81 yards receiving and a touchdown, and completed a pass for 28 yards. He was named Joe Robbie MVP.

Tea Area jumped out to a 27-0 lead before Dell Rapids scored its lone touchdown of the game. The Quarriers scored on a 65-yard run by Alex Kringen.

Hunter West threw for 165 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Tea Area finishes its first-ever championship season with an 11-1 record.