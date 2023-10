BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — The Tea Area girls soccer team claimed its second straight state title with a 3-1 win over Groton Area Saturday at Brandon Valley High School.

The Titans got the scoring going with Cate Giles’ penalty kick. They took a 2-0 lead on a Sage Hoffman goal.

Tea Area finished the season 12-3-2, while the Tigers went 9-3-1.