ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — The stage is set for the first ever class ‘A’ sanctioned state championship as Tea Area and West Central will play Saturday for the title.

TEA AREA 22, DELL RAPIDS 9

The Titans opened Friday’s semifinals with a 26 hit performance, that led to 22 runs in their impressive 22-9 victory.

Skyler Haines led the way for Tea Area. She went 4-6 with two doubles and two homeruns, while knocking in six runs.

Addisyn Hansen also put together four hits in the win.

WEST CENTRAL 16, DAKOTA VALLEY 2

West Central also flexed their offensive skills on Friday afternoon. The Trojans pounded out 21 hits on their way to a 16-2 win.

Izzi Parsons was a perfect 5-5 in the win, with a double and four singles. She also scored three times.

Emilee Stofferahn and Caitlyn Hoff combined to throw the six innings. Together, they allowed just five hits, while striking out ten.

West Central and Tea Area will met for the class ‘A’ state championship on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.