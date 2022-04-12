TEA, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week returns Tuesday with a Region 3B baseball battle between West Central and Tea Area.

Tuesday’s contest will be the first baseball livestream of the 2022 season. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.

The high school baseball season began just a couple of weeks ago, which means neither team has played many games in 2022.

Tea Area enters the game with a 1-1 record. The Titans earned a narrow 2-1 win over Baltic in late March. They suffered their first setback on Monday, April 11 with an 11-8 loss to Chester/Colman-Egan/Flandreau.

West Central has played just one game so far in the short season. The Trojans knocked off Sioux Falls Christian 11-3 on Monday, April 4.

Tuesday’s game will begin at 5:30 p.m. and you can stream the action on KELOLAND.com.

Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.