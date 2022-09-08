SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Livestream Game of the Week returns this Friday with a cross-class clash between 11AA Tea Area and 11AAA O’Gorman.

Both the Knights and Titans sit second in their respective classes as each team are off to strong 2-0 starts.

Friday’s game will be the first 11AAA matchup for Tea Area, who was one of the teams in 2021 that didn’t meet another team from the state’s highest class.

A big key for the Titans will be trying to slow down Bennett Dannenbring. The O’Gorman quarterback has helped lead his team to 117 points in their two contests.

However, the Tea Area defense has been strong. They held Aberdeen Central and Huron to a combined six points.

Friday’s contest will livestream at 7 p.m. CT from Tea. You can stream the contest on the Game of the Week page:

Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.