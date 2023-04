SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Tea Area and Rapid City Stevens softball teams each earned lopsided victories Friday.

The Titans defeated Canton 21-0 in three innings at Bowden Field. They scored 16 runs in the top of the first inning.

The Raiders earned a 19-1 win over Roosevelt in four innings at the Sanford Sports Complex. They jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first frame.