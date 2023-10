TEA, S.D. (KELO) — The top-seeded Tea Area girls soccer team advanced to the Class ‘A’ state championship game with a 2-1 win over West Central.

Aftyn Murray netted the game-winner with just over five minutes remaining in the game.

The Titans will now take on Groton Area next Saturday at Brandon Valley High School in the title game. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT.