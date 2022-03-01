TEA, S.D. (KELO) — The Region 4A Playoffs opened up Tuesday night including 2-seed Tea Area taking on Beresford in a region quarterfinal, while 3-seed Lennox hosted Canton.

Following a 4-0 Beresford start to the game, Tea Area would outscore the Watchdogs 21-4 to close the quarter and take a 13 point lead into the 2nd.

They’d then put the game out of reach as they exploded for 31 points, and extended that 13 point lead after 1 to a 32 point halftime lead. The Titans would go on to pick up the 79-46 victory.

Tea Area was led by the duo of Cael Lundin and Jeff Worth, who tied for a game high with 21 points. Beresford’s Tate VanOtterloo paced the Watchdogs with 19 points.

Lennox and Canton also crossed paths in the region quarterfinals. The Orioles would built a 10-point lead after one quarter of play. The two would then trade runs in the 2nd quarter. Canton would get the lead down to 5, only to see Lennox respond and take a 10 point lead into halftime.

The Orioles would double up that advantage in the 3rd quarter, outscoring Canton 20-10. They’d roll from there en route to the 77-46 victory.

Lennox and Tea Area will now play Friday night for a spot in the Class ‘A’ SoDak 16.