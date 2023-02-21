SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The girls basketball playoffs continued on Tuesday across the state and that included Region 4A.

Tea Area and Lennox each claimed playoff wins on Tuesday.

The Titans raced out to an eleven point lead after one quarter. They’d slowly add to that on their way to a 56-36 win over Elk Point-Jefferson.

Tea Area was led by Katie Vasecka. She posted a game high 23 points.

Lennox also advanced in the playoffs following a win Tuesday. The Orioles led by as many as eleven in the fourth quarter.

Dakota Valley would close the gap to 47-42, but that’s as close as they’d get as Lennox held on for the 56-48 win.

Andie Peters led the Orioles with 17 points. Carli Kuyper added 16 points and nine rebounds.

Region 4A Playoffs

Tea Area and Lennox will now each play on Thursday, weather pending.

The Titans will face a tough test against #2 ranked, Vermillion. Lennox is set to travel to Canton.